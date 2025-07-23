Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 6 months shares 5 foods she gave up for faster weight loss: Nuts, chocolate and more

Danaelle A Mason is an Instagram user who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in just 6 months. Danaelle keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey with diet and workout tips on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. On July 21, Danaelle shared an Instagram post listing the food items that she gave up to lose weight faster. Also read | Eating carbs and losing fat: Fat loss coach shares 6 foods to have daily for faster weight loss Know which food items are slowing down fat loss.(Shutterstock)

“These foods are packed with vitamins, fiber, and healthy fats. They’re great for you. But when you’re trying to lose weight, they can be sneaky little calorie bombs if you’re not paying attention to how much you’re using,” she wrote.

1. Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, cashews… amazing for your health, but 2 ounces of almonds? That’s over 200 calories. Stick to a small handful (1 oz max), or reach for crunchy veggies when the snack cravings hit.

2. Avocados

Full of fiber and healthy fats, and yes, we all love a good avo moment. But even a small one can clock in at over 200 calories. Use a quarter to a half for flavor, and bulk up with cucumbers, shredded lettuce, or zucchini.

3. Dark chocolate

Antioxidants, deliciousness, and yes, it feels fancy. But just 1 oz is around 155 calories. You can get way more volume and satisfaction by swapping in some strawberries, cantaloupe, or even a few grapes.

4. Juice

It sounds healthy, but that little juice box? That’s 90 calories of liquid that won’t fill you up. Try sparkling water, fruit-infused water, or herbal tea with a splash of lemon instead. Also read | Woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months shares her ‘10 strict rules’ for weight loss: ‘Drink water 5-10 minutes before meals’

5. Cooking oils

Coconut, avocado, and olive oil are all great, but 1 tablespoon has 119 calories. Use a spray bottle to keep things lighter without sacrificing flavor.

“These all belong in a healthy diet. Just be mindful of the portions, especially if your goal is fat loss. You don’t have to cut them out, you just need to know how to use them,” Danaelle added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.