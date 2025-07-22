Search
Eating carbs and losing fat: Fat loss coach shares 6 foods to have daily for faster weight loss

ByTapatrisha Das
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 07:00 am IST

From rice to oats, here’s a list of carb-rich foods that you can have to fast track your weight loss journey.

It’s a common belief that cutting carbs is essential for weight loss. However, weight loss coach Melissa challenges this notion, explaining that it’s entirely possible to maintain a calorie deficit while including carbs in your daily diet. In an Instagram post shared on July 4, she highlighted how carbohydrates aren’t as detrimental to weight loss progress as they’re often made out to be. Also read | Fitness coach who lost 22 kg shares 6 hacks for stuck weight and fast inch loss: ‘Replace snacks with eggs or chana’

Carb-rich foods can also help in faster weight loss.
Carb-rich foods can also help in faster weight loss.

“Carbs are not the enemy. Complex carbs are great for fat because they have fiber and keep you full longer while in a calorie deficit,” Melissa wrote.

Melissa further shared the list of carb-rich foods that she consumes daily for faster fat loss:

1. Oats:

Contain a soluble fiber that slows digestion and keeps you full longer, reduces appetite and curbs snacking. Oats are packed with magnesium, iron, B vitamins, and plant-based protein.

How to have it: Make overnight oats or add protein powder to your quick oatmeal in the morning.

2. Whole-grain bread

High in fiber and slows digestion which promotes fullness and improves digestion. It also contains B vitamins, iron, magnesium and antioxidants that are stripped from other breads.

How to have it: Eat as toast with eggs or for your sandwich at lunch.

3. Non-starchy vegetables

Ex: Broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, kale, zucchini, bell peppers, asparagus. These are very low in calories but high in fiber and water that fills you up! Also, helps regulate blood sugar and reduce cravings.

Add non-starchy veggies such as broccoli to your diet.(Pexels)
Add non-starchy veggies such as broccoli to your diet.(Pexels)

How to have it: Fill half of your plate with non-starchy vegetables at lunch and dinner.

4. Fruit

Naturally sweet, rich in fiber and antioxidants, low in calories and helps control sweets cravings.

How to have it: Eat as a snack with nut butter or Greek yogurt. Add to smoothies, oatmeal, or salads.

5. Sweet potatoes

Contain fiber and slow-digesting carbs; this keeps you fuller longer. Also, rich in antioxidants and nutrients. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 4 tricks to shed the extra kilos: ‘Protein and fat for breakfast'

How to have it: Eat as carb with breakfast, lunch or dinner because they are so versatile.

6. Brown, basmati or jasmine rice

Rice is easily digested, gluten free and provides a slow and steady source of glucose. This means it is great before or after a workout!

How to have it: Mix with cauliflower rice to get a huge portion that’s full of water. This can fill you up for a long time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

