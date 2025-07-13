Surgeon explains what happens when you eat 1 tablespoon of chia seeds everyday: ‘It’s an investment in your microbiome’

Chia seed is always listed among the superfoods, getting a lot of spotlight because of their several health benefits. Many people add chia to their diet in different ways, but the most common is by mixing a tablespoon of chia with water. But as always, anything that is hyped comes with unrealistically high expectations. Many who consume chia seeds expect to see results immediately. UK-based doctor shared his insights on how chia seeds work gradually and require time. Chia seeds help with bowel movements. (Shutterstock)

UK-based NHS surgeon Dr Karan Rajan, who regularly shares health and nutrition tips on Instagram, posted on June 12 his reaction to a video of a content creator asking that they have been consuming one tablespoon chia seed with water everyday but since the results are not showing they have been wondering about increasing the intake with 2 tablespoons.

Dr Ranjan weighed in on this with an interesting analogy that helps dispel the misconceptions around the expected result timeline. He said, “If you eat one tablespoon of chia seeds every day for a week, you won't feel anything. One tablespoon of chia seeds has around five grams of fibre, which is pretty impressive for any single food, but if you want less bloating, better poops, or to see or feel physical changes, that's like expecting a Greek god physique after a single press-up. But something is still happening in your body pretty rapidly.”

What are the immediate effects of eating chia seeds?



While the results may not be as prominent as one might expect, one should not dismiss them by saying that chia seeds aren’t working. Dr Ranjan shared how the microbiome in the gut is among the first to experience changes during the initial phase of chia seed intake.

Dr Ranjan described the changes and said, “Even this small amount of fibre can reshape your microbiome in as little as 24 to 48 hours but those positive shifts are only temporary unless you keep feeding your microbes consistently over weeks and months, even if you cant feel it yet, that one extra tablespoon of chia or five extra grams of fiber from anywhere is still feeding key beneficial bacteria.” But the beneficial changes in the microbiome can only be sustained by being consistent with the chia seed intake.

Long-term benefits of chia seeds

Chia seeds are mixed in water and left for sometime to form a gel-like consistency.(Shutterstock)

The early changes are often invisible, leading many to mistakenly believe that chia seeds aren't effective, as they have their sights set on the more long-term results that are more conspicuous. Since the initial changes occur in the gut microbiome, the later effects affect the gut-skin axis and gut-brain axis. But these may take months to show up.

Sharing more about the deeper effects, Dr Ranjan mentioned,“Deeper effects like improved skin via gut-skin axis, more energy via the gut-brain axis or better control of LDL cholesterol can take months of habitual high fibre intake, just don't disregard the power of small changes. ”

Further, Dr Ranjan cited some findings from a research paper where chia seeds were found to have a powerful impact on overall health, reducing the risks of many ailments. He said,“A meta-analysis from The Lancet showed that just by increasing your fibre intake by eight grams, you get a 22 percent reduction in all-cause mortality and a 16 percent reduction in type 2 diabetes risk, 18 percent reduction in stroke risk and 15 percent reduction in heart disease risk. Your lonely tablespoon of chia seed isn't useless, it's an investment in your microbiome that will compound over time.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.