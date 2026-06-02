What is Donald Trump's weight? US President is over 100 kg, annual health checkup reveals

Donald Trump’s physician has said that the US president is in “excellent health” after a comprehensive medical check-up. A report from Dr. Sean Barbabella, released late Friday, says Trump underwent a CT scan and other heart imaging, along with cancer screenings and preventative assessments carried out by 22 specialists.

What is Donald Trump’s weight?

US President Donald Trump's weight has been revealed in his annual health check. (REUTERS)

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The memo from Dr Barbabella revealed that Donald Trump weighs 238 pounds (nearly 108 kilograms). The US president has gained 6 kilos since his last medical check in April 2025.

With his 6-foot, 3-inch height, Trump has a body mass index of 29.7. An index of 30 is considered by doctors to be obese, the Associated Press reported.

(Also read: Trump health update: POTUS' BMI nears obesity range despite 'excellent health' verdict)

Trump has been counselled on weight loss, the memo said. “Preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity and continued weight loss,” it read.

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What else did the report say?

{{^usCountry}} Dr Barbabella said Trump “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Barbabella said Trump “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function”. {{/usCountry}}

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The memo, dated Tuesday, emphasized that the 79-year-old US president is “fully fit to carry out all duties” of the presidency and serve as commander in chief.

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It also documented bruising on Trump’s hands, calling it “minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking”. The report said it was “a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy.”

A switch to low-dose aspirin was recommended.

(Also read: Trump health update: White House shares full report on President's lab tests, pulmonary, cardiac health)

Last year the White House said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a fairly common condition for older adults that causes blood to pool in the president’s legs. The report from his latest exam noted “slight lower leg swelling” but said there was “improvement from last year.”

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His doctor reported nothing abnormal, saying Trump demonstrated strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall health.

“His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being,” Barbabella wrote.

What improved in Trump’s report?

Trump was again given the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is used to screen for dementia and cognitive impairment. Trump’s doctors reported that he scored 30 out of 30, the same score reported last year and in 2018.

His cholesterol levels have improved significantly with medication. Trump’s total cholesterol came in at 143, down from 223 in 2018. It had been down to 140 last April. He takes rosuvastatin to help lower his bad cholesterol, known as LDL, and to raise his good cholesterol, or HDL. He also takes ezetimibe to help lower his LDL.

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(With inputs from AP)