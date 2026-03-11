What is inside world’s richest man Elon Musk’s $50,000 Texas home? Mom Maye Musk reveals

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, has provided a rare glimpse into her son's living conditions in Boca Chica, Texas. Responding to a post about the tech billionaire’s minimalist lifestyle, she shared specific details about her recent stay at his residence. Her description of the house’s stark interior has sparked a conversation about the billionaire's unconventional approach to domestic life. A picture of Elon Musk’s house shared on X. (Reuters, X/@DimaZeniuk)

Maye Mush shared her response in reply to a post about Elon Musk’s living arrangements. “Elon Musk's house in Boca Chica, Texas. No fancy things, only what's essential for living,” Dima Zeniuk tweeted and shared a picture.

The image depicts a highly minimalist, open-plan living and kitchen area with a simple setup. The kitchen has white cabinetry, a stainless steel refrigerator, a stove, and a farmhouse-style sink. In the foreground, a rocket-shaped sculpture, likely a nod to SpaceX, is kept on a dark wood coffee table. Next to it is a katana and some books.

A simple dining table is visible with a black jacket draped over one of the chairs. The room is brightly lit by a window above the sink, but the walls are mostly bare, and the furniture is utilitarian.

There are no rugs (other than a small textured one under the table), heavy curtains, or ornate light fixtures. A door leading to another room is also visible in the image.

What did Maye Musk say? Reposting the tweet she shared, “There is no food in the fridge.” She added, “The garage where I slept is on the right. The shower only has one towel so I left it for Elon. That was okay with me.”

In the following lines, she recounted an incident from her childhood. “When I was a child, I’d spend three weeks in the Kalahari Desert without showering. Many times. There was no water. I think my parents prepared me for this luxury.”