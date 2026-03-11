What is inside world’s richest man Elon Musk’s $50,000 Texas home? Mom Maye Musk reveals
Maye Musk recalled her visit to Elon Musk’s house and shared that she slept in the garage.
Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, has provided a rare glimpse into her son's living conditions in Boca Chica, Texas. Responding to a post about the tech billionaire’s minimalist lifestyle, she shared specific details about her recent stay at his residence. Her description of the house’s stark interior has sparked a conversation about the billionaire's unconventional approach to domestic life.
Maye Mush shared her response in reply to a post about Elon Musk’s living arrangements. “Elon Musk's house in Boca Chica, Texas. No fancy things, only what's essential for living,” Dima Zeniuk tweeted and shared a picture.
The image depicts a highly minimalist, open-plan living and kitchen area with a simple setup. The kitchen has white cabinetry, a stainless steel refrigerator, a stove, and a farmhouse-style sink. In the foreground, a rocket-shaped sculpture, likely a nod to SpaceX, is kept on a dark wood coffee table. Next to it is a katana and some books.
A simple dining table is visible with a black jacket draped over one of the chairs. The room is brightly lit by a window above the sink, but the walls are mostly bare, and the furniture is utilitarian.
There are no rugs (other than a small textured one under the table), heavy curtains, or ornate light fixtures. A door leading to another room is also visible in the image.
What did Maye Musk say?
Reposting the tweet she shared, “There is no food in the fridge.” She added, “The garage where I slept is on the right. The shower only has one towel so I left it for Elon. That was okay with me.”
In the following lines, she recounted an incident from her childhood. “When I was a child, I’d spend three weeks in the Kalahari Desert without showering. Many times. There was no water. I think my parents prepared me for this luxury.”
Social media reacts:
An individual wrote, “The fewer material things you have, the easier it becomes to focus on what truly matters. Many possessions quietly take time, attention, and mental energy that could be used for more important things. In many cases, material goods are designed to constantly compete for your attention and drain the energy you need for proper functioning. I think Elon Musk understands this very, very well.”
Another added, “A Samurai sword is essential for living?” a third commented, “Well WT* he doing with all the money then? Elon Musk, share the wealth… I’m a hard-working girlie.” A fourth posted, “The fewer the details, the better it is to get your head wrapped around something. It is actually a luxury.”
Elon Musk’s house:
Back in 2020, Elon Musk tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be selling most of his possessions. “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house,” he had shared. Following the announcement, he listed his seven California properties for sale. The asking price for them was $100 million.
About Elon Musk's properties:
The world’s richest man, with a net worth of $836.7 billion, now lives in Boca Chica, Texas, near SpaceX headquarters. In a 2021 X post he shared, “My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica/Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though."
He added, "Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day.”
