Internet reacts to Elon Musk’s take on ‘money can’t buy happiness’ proverb: ‘Send me $1M so I can understand you'

“Whoever said ‘money can’t buy happiness’ really knew what they were talking about,” Musk posted. He completed his tweet with a sad face emoticon.

Elon Musk , the world’s richest person, has sparked a massive online debate after endorsing the age-old proverb that "money can’t buy happiness." In a recent post, the billionaire suggested that the originators of the phrase "really knew what they were talking about." The comment quickly went viral, drawing a mix of philosophical agreement and sarcastic remarks.

What did social media say? The tweet met with a series of remarks, including people jokingly asking Musk to send them money so they could understand his point of view.

An individual commented, “Yes, true! Money is everything and also nothing! Money can buy food, but it cannot buy appetite! Money can buy a bed, but it cannot buy sleep!” Another expressed, “Money might not guarantee happiness, but lack of it can stress your soul in ways people don’t talk about. Bills, responsibilities, expectations, those things quietly drain joy. You can still smile, laugh, and be grateful, but peace hits differently when you’re not constantly worried about survival.”

Also Read: Internet creates 10-second videos with Grok Imagine 1.0, says it is… A third posted, “Send me 1 million dollars so I can understand you.” A fourth added, “It’s easier to be philosophical when rent is covered.”

A fifth wrote, “If we wanted to maximise happiness, wouldn't this imply that we should redistribute wealth from billionaires, for whom money makes little difference, to poor and sick people, for whom such resources could save lives? Such as in the form of humanitarian aid in poor countries?”

What is Elon Musk’s net worth? Elon Musk’s net worth is estimated to be $841.1 billion. He became the first person ever worth $800 billion or more after his rocket company, SpaceX, acquired his artificial intelligence company xAI.

Prior to the deal, Musk owned an estimated 42% stake in SpaceX and 49% stake in xAI. According to Forbes, he now owns a 43% stake in the combined company.