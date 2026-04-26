White House shooting: Video shows how Trump was evacuated in seconds as gunshots rang out

A video going viral online has captured the moment when shots were heard at the hotel during the dinner.

According to the White House press pool, a Secret Service officer was heard shouting, “Shots fired,” as reporters travelling with the president looked on. The disruption lasted only a short while, and the event soon resumed, according to the New York Times. A senior administration official said Trump wanted to return and continue with his remarks.

Several loud bangs caused panic at the hotel where the correspondents dinner was underway, prompting Secret Service agents with guns drawn to rush through the aisles toward the president.

US President Donald Trump was evacuated quickly after gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents dinner on Saturday evening. Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance were uninjured, an Associated Press source said.

Donald Trump, seated at a long table, was immediately surrounded by Secret Service agents and escorted out of the ballroom. Trump and the first lady Melania Trump had bent down behind the dais before being hustled out by Secret Service officers.

Top cabinet officials were also evacuated from the Washington hotel where the dinner was taking place.

Trump not injured Trump was not injured in the shooting incident. About an hour after he was rushed from the event, the US president posted on Truth Social that a "shooter had been apprehended."

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job," Trump added.

Other guests at the dinner took shelter under tables as Secret Service officers in combat gear ran into the dining room. Many of the 2,600 attendees took cover while waiters fled to the front of the dining hall, Reuters reported.

According to The Independent, the shooter was confirmed dead.

(Also read: 'Let the show go on': Donald Trump after security incident at White House press dinner)