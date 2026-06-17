Who is Aman Sanger? Son of IIT Bombay alumnus sells startup Cursor to SpaceX for $60 billion

SpaceX announced Tuesday that it has formally agreed to take over Cursor in a deal that values the AI coding startup at $60 billion. The San Francisco-based startup was founded in 2022 by Michael Truell, Sualeh Asif, Arvid Lunnemark and Aman Sanger while they were students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Aman Sanger is the co-founder of Cursor.

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The deal will turn Cursor’s three co-founders into billionaires. According to a Forbes estimate, they will be worth $2.7 billion each when the deal goes into effect.

(Also read: SpaceX's $60 billion Cursor AI deal: What is Cursor AI and who are the founders?)

Of Cursor’s three co-founders, one has a connection to India — Aman Sanger is the son of Indian immigrants to the United States. Here is what we know about him.

Who is Aman Sanger, co-founder of Cursor?

Aman Sanger is the 25-year-old co-founder of Cursor — the San Francisco-based AI coding startup that has been acquired by SpaceX. The deal values Cursor at $60 billion.

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{{^usCountry}} Aman is the son of Indian immigrants to the United States. His father, Arvind Sanger, is an alumnus of IIT Bombay. After doing a BTech from IIT Bombay, he pursued an MBA from Tulane University {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aman is the son of Indian immigrants to the United States. His father, Arvind Sanger, is an alumnus of IIT Bombay. After doing a BTech from IIT Bombay, he pursued an MBA from Tulane University {{/usCountry}}

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Arvind Sanger founded Geosphere Capital, a global long-short fund manager investing in natural resources, industrial and Indian equities in 2007.

Aman Sanger’s mother, Shilpa Sanger, is an orthodontist, entrepreneur and angel investor. She grew up in Mumbai.

Arvind and Shilpa Sanger met while studying in New York and got married after 18 months of dating, according to an interview that Shilpa Sanger gave to Seema.com. The couple also has a daughter.

Aman Sanger's education and net worth

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Aman Sanger grew up in the United States. According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied at Horace Mann School in New York.

He displayed an early interest in coding and achieved a perfect score of 800 in the SAT Subject Test in Mathematics Level 2 in 2017.

He was also a keen squash player during his time at MIT, where he studied Computer Science between 2018 and 2022.

According to Forbes, his current net worth is $1.3 billion. Like his two other co-founders, he also holds a 4.5% stake in Cursor.

(Also read: This $29-billion US startup with Indian-origin co-founder has 'no shoes in office' policy)

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