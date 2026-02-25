This $29-billion US startup with Indian-origin co-founder has 'no shoes in office' policy

Cupertino-based developer Andre Landgraf took to X this morning to share a photo that shows several pairs of shoes scattered across a hardwood floor. “Funny that everyone in SF immediately knows which office this is,” he wrote.

The comments section of the post was quickly filled with people saying it looked like the office of Cursor — an AI startup that follows a ‘no shoes in office’ policy.

What is Cursor? Cursor is an AI-powered coding startup best known for building Cursor, a smart code editor that helps developers write, edit, and understand code faster using artificial intelligence. In November 2025, it closed a $2.3 billion funding round at a $29.3 billion post-money valuation.

Cursor was founded by Michael Truell (CEO), Aman Sanger, Sualeh Asif, and Arvid Lunnemark in 2022.

Among its four co-founders, one is of Indian-origin — Aman Sanger is one of the four Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) alumni who launched Cursor around four years ago.

Cursor’s no-shoes policy Cursor is among several US-based startups that follow a no-shoes in office policy. The policy gained wider attention in late 2025 when Ben Lang, an employee at Cursor, posted two pictures of shoes strewn all over the floor and wrote “Cursor office(s) in San Francisco”.

In another X post, Lang said he had only ever worked at startups with a no-shoes policy and wondered if other companies followed a similar dress code. He later shared a list of 25 other “no-shoes” startup offices.

Amused reactions Meanwhile, Landgraf’s picture posted today drew amused reactions, but also some racist comments.

“Picture you can smell,” wrote one person.

“I'm from India and even we don't do this at workplaces,” another posted.

“Looks like a Hindu temple,” an X user said. (Also read: Techie fired for using AI to write code that later broke production: 'Got a Slack at 11 pm')