Who is Carter Taylor? Kayaker rescues kitten; latest update on Lucky as video melts netizens' hearts - ‘so cute’

A kayaker, identified as Carter Taylor, is going viral after rescuing a kitten. The videos, originally posted on his TikTok, are going viral online and have melted netizens' hearts.

A kayaker rescued a kitten stuck in the water and the video has gone viral. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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ABC7 Eyewitness News also shared the video which can be seen below.

Several people commented on the video praising the kayaker's actions. “The cat distribution system works again!,” one wrote, while another added “awww poor baby.” Meanwhile, another said “So cute!!”.

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{{^usCountry}} One person also remarked “Thank you for saving the Tuxedo Kitten!!!”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person also remarked “Thank you for saving the Tuxedo Kitten!!!”. {{/usCountry}}

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In the video the person can be heard saying that someone was talking about an ‘actual cat’. The person adds that he heard the kitten was stuck ‘over there’. These statements are made while the person is on land, and the water body can be seen in front of him. The individual then adds that he's going to get the kitten.

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“I'm coming kitty, I'm coming,” the person says while rowing the kayak and mewing sounds can be heard. The kitten, with black fur, is then seen sheltering among some fallen branches. When the kayak approaches, the kitten jumps on mewing. The person says “Oh my goodness,” and keeps steering the boat.

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He also warns the kitten not to fall off, while she rubs herself against his leg and shakes the water out of the fur. The video was shared on August 31, but has gone viral recently.

Here's all you need to know about the kayaker, Carter Taylor.

Who is Carter Taylor?

Carter Taylor is the kayaker who saved the tuxedo kitten. The incident took place in Arkansas. He has been identified as a fisherman who has a TikTok handle @Caylor.atx.

Taylor mostly posts fishing content on his TikTok profile. A Yahoo article noted that the kitten Taylor saved likely had human interaction before and was then dumped. In the TikTok video, Taylor said that another fisherman mentioned there was a cat in the tree, and with the highway noise, he had assumed the person was speaking of a catfish caught on a fishing line.

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Taylor has over 4,000 followers on his account and appears to be Christian since he has a cross emoticon in the bio next to a fishing emoticon. Taylor's other videos are about fishing, and mostly bass fishing. He also speaks about what kind of bait works well for fishermen.

Taylor appears to be from Texas or at least is someone who has been to Texas, since one of the reels is shot while boating in Lady Bird Lake, a reservoir on the Colorado River in Austin.

Latest update on rescued kitten

In a follow-up video, posted three days back, Taylor shared an update on the rescued kitten. “Looks like I have been chosen,” Taylor wrote.

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He added that after rescuing the kitten from the water he called his girlfriend who happened to be in the area. They took the kitten home, fed and cleaned it, but discovered there were a lot of ticks and other bugs, which they tried to take out as best they could.

Taylor added that their dog Wrigley appeared to like the ‘new friend’. They also took the kitten to a vet where she got her injections. While the kitten had some health issues, Taylor shared that with medication she would be fine. He added that he'd decided to name the kitten Lucky and would be keeping her.