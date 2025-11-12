‘Who is Scott Kelly?’: Internet asks as Jonas Brothers fan reviews resume mid-concert

A video showing a man reviewing the resume belonging to an individual named “Scott Kelly” while at a Jonas Brothers concert went crazy viral on social media. From celebrities, including the Jonas Brothers, to various renowned brands have joined in on the fun, dropping jokes and memes about the situation. However, most people were curious about the identity of the applicant who had turned into an internet sensation overnight. A man reviewing the resume belong to a “Scott Kelly” at a Jonas Brothers’ concert. (Screengrab (TikTok))

What did the TikTok video show?

In the video, a man at the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Buffalo, NY, is seen scrolling through his mobile reviewing a candidate’s resume, while the concertgoers around him sing and dance.

“Scott Kelly your resume was being reviewed at a Jonas Brothers concert tonight. Good luck,” a woman wrote while sharing the video on TikTok. In the post's caption, she added, “Good luck Scott Kelly, I hope you get the job.” At the time of writing this article, the video had over 23 million views. It is also being shared across various social media platforms.The video received numerous remarks. “I’m one of Scott Kelly’s references,” Kevin Jonas joked, while his brother Nick Jonas added, “Scott Kelly’s work ethic and critical thinking inspired me to write the line ‘red dress,'” referring to his 2008 hit.

How did the brands react?

Brands, including Pepsi, Garnier USA, and Expedia, joined in and shared hilarious remarks. Pepsi called “Scott Kelly” an “elite employee”, and Garnier joked, “Scott Kelly saved my life.”

The search for “Scott Kelly” is on:

People are extremely curious, and the internet sleuths have taken it upon themselves to unearth the identity of the applicant. Many also tagged the Scott Kellys they know in the comments section of the video. There were also several people who claimed to be the person behind the viral resume. However, it is unclear whose resume was being reviewed at the concert.