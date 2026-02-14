Who is Yuvraj Narayan? DP World’s new Indian-origin CEO after exit of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem over Epstein ties
Yuvraj Narayan is an Indian-origin business leader who now resides in UAE.
Yuvraj Narayan is appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World after the exit of former leader Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. The Dubai government named Narayan as the new boss in a statement without naming bin Sulayem.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem was also the Chairman of DP World’s Board of Directors. The statement confirmed that the position will now be managed by Essa Kazim.
Who is Yuvraj Narayan?
The statement said, “Yuvraj Narayan has extensive professional experience in financial management, corporate finance, supply chains, and global trade. Since joining DP World in 2004, he has led a number of strategic and transformational initiatives that supported the company’s expansion across international markets and strengthened its role as an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions.”
Also Read: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem? Dubai tycoon replaced as DP World CEO over Epstein ties
His profile on DP Group’s official website reads, “Under Mr Narayan’s leadership, DP World has transformed from a regional port operator to a global end-to-end supply chain solutions provider. His strategic vision and financial acumen have been pivotal in expanding DP World’s operations to 79 countries, handling around 10% of global container trade.”
It adds, “His tenure at DP World has seen the company grow its business entities to over 430, employing more than 115,000 individuals worldwide. Mr Narayan’s leadership has been crucial in navigating the company through various economic cycles, maintaining its competitive edge in the global market.”
Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein files hint at an Indian woman among his sex abuse victims. What new email releases show
He is married to Nandita Narayan. Information about his personal life is scant.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More