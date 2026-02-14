Who is Yuvraj Narayan? DP World’s new Indian-origin CEO after exit of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem over Epstein ties

Yuvraj Narayan is appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World after the exit of former leader Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. The Dubai government named Narayan as the new boss in a statement without naming bin Sulayem. Indian-origin CEO Yuvraj Narayan. (DP World)

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem was also the Chairman of DP World’s Board of Directors. The statement confirmed that the position will now be managed by Essa Kazim.

Who is Yuvraj Narayan? The statement said, “Yuvraj Narayan has extensive professional experience in financial management, corporate finance, supply chains, and global trade. Since joining DP World in 2004, he has led a number of strategic and transformational initiatives that supported the company’s expansion across international markets and strengthened its role as an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions.”

His profile on DP Group’s official website reads, “Under Mr Narayan’s leadership, DP World has transformed from a regional port operator to a global end-to-end supply chain solutions provider. His strategic vision and financial acumen have been pivotal in expanding DP World’s operations to 79 countries, handling around 10% of global container trade.”

It adds, “His tenure at DP World has seen the company grow its business entities to over 430, employing more than 115,000 individuals worldwide. Mr Narayan’s leadership has been crucial in navigating the company through various economic cycles, maintaining its competitive edge in the global market.”

He is married to Nandita Narayan. Information about his personal life is scant.