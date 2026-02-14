Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem? Dubai tycoon replaced as DP World CEO over Epstein ties

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem has been replaced as the head of Dubai’s DP World after the recent emails published by the DOJ showed a decade-long relationship between the tycoon and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Dubai’s Government Media Office announced new appointments for the positions of chairman and CEO of DP World, without naming bin Sulayem. These positions were previously held by the Dubai tycoon. This undated and unlocated handout image released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shows late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (R) cooking with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. (AFP)

Who are replacing him? DP World has announced that Essa Kazim will be the new chairman of its board of directors. Yuvraj Narayan has been named as the group CEO.

Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein files hint at an Indian woman among his sex abuse victims. What new email releases show

“DP World announced the appointment of His Excellency Essa Kazim as Chairman of its Board of Directors and the appointment of Yuvraj Narayan as Group Chief Executive Officer,” the Dubai government statement said.

The ‘torture video’ email: In 2009, Epstein wrote in an email, “Where are you? are you ok , I loved the torture video.” The recipient replied, “I am in china I will be in the US 2nd week of may.”

Though the name of the recipient was redacted, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted, “A Sultan seems to have sent this,” adding that the Justice Department should make the name public.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to Massie’s post that “the Sultan’s name is available unredacted in the files” and cited another document which names Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

The newly released emails suggest that Epstein and bin Sulayem had a decades-long relationship. The topics of conversation between the two often included sex, escorts and intimate massages.

In one of the emails to bin Sulayem in 2013, Epstein wrote, “You are one of my most trusted friends in (every) sense of the word. You have never let me down.”

Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem? The World Economic Forum once described how “under his leadership, DP World has grown its network to over 78 countries and become a vital partner to global businesses.” His profile, which was earlier visible on the company’s website, is, however, now been deleted. Anyone trying to access it is met with a “404 Error” page. His LinkedIn profile has also been deleted.

His career spans over three decades, during which he was involved in some of the mega projects, including the development of Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, now the largest man-made harbour in the world.

He belongs to one of the Emirate’s main families. His father was once an advisor to the ruling Al Maktoum family.

Read the full government statement: It continued, “HE Essa Kazim currently serves as Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman of Borse Dubai. He brings extensive experience in financial and economic affairs, having previously held senior leadership positions in several national institutions.”

Also Read: Indian CEO gets pranked with 'Epstein files' email from IIT Hyderabad student

The statement added, “Yuvraj Narayan has extensive professional experience in financial management, corporate finance, supply chains, and global trade. Since joining DP World in 2004, he has led a number of strategic and transformational initiatives that supported the company’s expansion across international markets and strengthened its role as an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions.”

“Narayan has served as Group Chief Financial Officer since 2005, contributing to the company’s financial resilience and operational efficiency. DP World affirmed that the new appointments support its strategy for sustainable growth and reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade and logistics.”