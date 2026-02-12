Indian CEO gets pranked with 'Epstein files' email from IIT Hyderabad student
An India tech founder has called out an IIT Hyderabad student for trying to catch his attention with an inappropriate email subject line.
When he clicked on the email, Rapal realised that the header was simply a ploy to grab attention by referring to the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The email was actually sent by an IIT Hyderabad student who wanted Rapal to go through his CV.
What the email said
“Your name is in Epstein Files,” read the subject line of the email. The body text immediately clarified that was a joke.
“Hello Harshdeep, Just kidding, I wanted you to open the mail,” read the opening sentence.
“I am [name redacted], CSE, IIT Hyderabad. I have gone through your website and came across the concept of the Smart Contracts Assistant. I would love to have a discussion. PFA of my resume,” the email said.
Indian CEO reacts
Rapal was less than amused by the blatant attempt to grab his attention, calling it unprofessional.
He shared a screenshot of the email in an X post, after redacting the name of the IIT student.
“Folks, please don’t do this,” wrote the founder and CEO of Legitt AI. He added that most business owners would not respond to such an email.
“Take a moment to understand the context. At Legitt AI, we work in the business of contracts. It’s serious work that requires accountability, ownership, and professionalism. If your very first email to me has that kind of subject line and opening message, I (and honestly, most founders or business leaders) simply won’t respond,” said Rapal.
He also added that while such ‘shortcuts’ may work in college projects, they look unprofessional in the real world.
“I understand that desperation can sometimes push people to take shortcuts - but this approach won’t help you,” he said.
Rapal ended his post by advising students to communicate thoughtfully. (Also read: Jeffrey Epstein emails show Bill Gates’ ex-adviser calling Pune ‘filthy’, refusing to leave hotel)
Internet shocked by email
Social media users were equally shocked by the subject line of the email.
“I am shocked at the immaturity level. With this thought process who would hire even if the candidate is the best in his hard skills. Psychology matters…” wrote X user Avneet.
“Really, who does this? This level of immaturity is unacceptable. I will never engage with such a firm or individuals. No thanks,” another person added.
“Quirky, non serious eyeball catchers have only one place and that is trash bin,” an X user wrote.
