Indian CEO gets pranked with 'Epstein files' email from IIT Hyderabad student

An India tech founder has called out an IIT Hyderabad student for trying to catch his attention with an inappropriate email subject line. Harshdeep Rapal, the founder and CEO of Legitt AI, was shocked when he received an email with the subject: “Your name is in Epstein Files”. Harshdeep Rapal is the founder and CEO of Legitt AI

When he clicked on the email, Rapal realised that the header was simply a ploy to grab attention by referring to the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The email was actually sent by an IIT Hyderabad student who wanted Rapal to go through his CV.

What the email said “Your name is in Epstein Files,” read the subject line of the email. The body text immediately clarified that was a joke.

“Hello Harshdeep, Just kidding, I wanted you to open the mail,” read the opening sentence.

“I am [name redacted], CSE, IIT Hyderabad. I have gone through your website and came across the concept of the Smart Contracts Assistant. I would love to have a discussion. PFA of my resume,” the email said.

Indian CEO reacts Rapal was less than amused by the blatant attempt to grab his attention, calling it unprofessional.

He shared a screenshot of the email in an X post, after redacting the name of the IIT student.

“Folks, please don’t do this,” wrote the founder and CEO of Legitt AI. He added that most business owners would not respond to such an email.