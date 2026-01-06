IIT Hyderabad student Edward Nathan Varghese meets director after record 2.5 crore job offer

A student from Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad who secured a record ₹2.5 crore annual package during this year’s placements recently met the institute’s director, marking a proud moment for the campus. The meeting was captured in a video shared by the official Instagram handle of IIT Hyderabad, showing final year student Edward Nathan Varghese interacting with director Prof B S Murty and reflecting on his journey. Edward Nathan Varghese met the IIT Hyderabad director after securing a record ₹ 2.5 crore package.(Instagram/iithyderabad)

According to the institute, the offer is the highest ever bagged by a student since IIT Hyderabad was established in 2008.

Director congratulates student

In the clip, Prof Murty is seen congratulating Varghese and telling him that he has made the institute proud.

Varghese, visibly overwhelmed, spoke about his journey and admitted that he did not expect such an outcome. He also thanked the faculty and academic ecosystem at IIT Hyderabad for supporting him throughout his years on campus.

Take a look here at the clip:

The institute shared the video with a caption that read, “From hard work to a ₹2.5 crore milestone, Edward Nathan Varghese meets Prof B S Murty, sharing insights from his journey and celebrating success at IIT Hyderabad.”

Record placement and global role

Varghese has secured the ₹2.5 crore package from a Netherlands based firm and will join Optiver as a software engineer from July.

Speaking to Times of India, Varghese described the moment he learnt about the offer as unforgettable. “This was the first and only company I interviewed for. I was ecstatic when my mentor indicated that the firm would be extending me an offer. So were my parents,” he said.

Preparation and curriculum advantage

Reflecting on his preparation, Varghese told TOI, “I knew that the IIT tag would draw companies to our campus and that the effect of the present job market would be minimal. Also, since first year of engineering, I was into competitive programming and among the top 100 in the country.”

He added that the institute’s flexible curriculum played a crucial role in helping him succeed. “That too helped me crack the interview, along with the curriculum that gave us the option to do a wide range of courses. I was lucky to get a PPO,” said Varghese, whose parents are both engineers.