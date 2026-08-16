Who is Zendaya's lookalike? Viral woman's uncanny resemblance leaves internet stunned

A video showing a woman who looks strikingly like Zendaya has gone viral online, but the woman in the clip is not the Hollywood actor. The footage comes from a French YouTube series called “On juge 50 sosies,” where celebrity lookalikes appear on the show and are judged and ranked. Matt Wallace shared the clip while claiming that the woman was not Zendaya and using the resemblance to support a wider claim about celebrities being replaced. However, the video itself has the explanation; it features a Zendaya lookalike taking part in a show made around celebrity doubles.

Who is the Zendaya lookalike in the viral video?

Zendaya lookalike goes viral as her striking resemblance to the Hollywood star leaves the internet curious about her identity.. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (AFP)

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The woman seen in the clip appears with curly hair, a black top and a vintage microphone, while standing in front of red curtains. Her facial features and hairstyle make the resemblance to Zendaya easy to notice.

The footage is connected to French YouTuber Amixem’s “On juge 50 sosies” series. The format brings together people who resemble famous celebrities and ranks their likeness. Amixem’s first “On juge 50 sosies” episode was published on YouTube in March 2024, followed by another episode in July 2024. The series has continued with later editions featuring celebrity lookalikes and other performers.

in March 2024, followed by another episode in July 2024. The series has continued with later editions featuring celebrity lookalikes and other performers.

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{{^usCountry}} So, the woman in the viral clip is being shown as a Zendaya lookalike, not as Zendaya herself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, the woman in the viral clip is being shown as a Zendaya lookalike, not as Zendaya herself. {{/usCountry}}

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Matt Wallace’s Zendaya lookalike claim and the viral video

Matt Wallace’s post claims that the woman in the attached video is not Zendaya, pushing the idea that celebrities are regularly switched or replaced without most people noticing. By posting a video on X, he wrote, “This is not Zendaya! They switch out celebrities all the time and most people don't even notice”.

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In the video, she smiles, runs her hand through her curly hair and interacts with the microphone. But the footage does not show evidence that Zendaya was replaced or that the woman has any connection to her.

Replies largely rejected the claim. One user called celebrity cloning theories a modern version of the “Paul McCartney is dead” hoax, while another said, “Never understood her hype.” A French user identified the clip as Amixem’s “On juge 50 sosies” and wrote, “Là c’est le sosie de Zendaya.”

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Is Whitney Brown the Zendaya lookalike?

Another woman who is widely known online for resembling Zendaya is Whitney Brown, who uses the TikTok name Ciggybae. Her popularity is separate from the French YouTube clip.

Brown began posting on TikTok in 2022, where viewers compared her appearance with Zendaya, particularly her look as Rue in “Euphoria.” She later appeared on Kai Cenat’s stream in October 2023, where he introduced her as Zendaya as part of a joke.

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However, Brown is not the woman shown in the viral Amixem footage. The clip circulating online is from a celebrity lookalike format, and there is no verified evidence connecting the woman in it to Zendaya.