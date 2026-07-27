Why is Cracker Barrel CEO resigning? All on Julie Felss Masino's logo uproar and MAGA fury

Julie Felss Masino, the Chief Executive Officer of the southern-style casual dining chain Cracker Barrel, is resigning less than a year following the uproar from prominent MAGA personalities regarding the company's temporary logo change.

Julie Felss Masino will step down as Cracker Barrel CEO after less than a year amid logo change backlash. David Deno to take over in August as company faces criticism.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Last summer, the company introduced a new logo that removed its iconic image of an elderly man seated beside a barrel. CEO Julie Felss Masino stated that this design change aimed to enhance the chain's visibility on highway billboards.

Why is Julie Felss Masino stepping down as Cracker Barrel CEO?

However, people within the MAGA community, including Donald Trump Jr., blasted the decision, attributing it to a "soulless" corporate branding strategy and Masino's alleged woke ideology.

Following President Donald Trump's comments, the company abandoned its new logo; rescinded its commitments to LGBTQ+ Pride as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion; and ceased plans to renovate several of its 660 locations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity,” the POTUS wrote on Truth Social.

“We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain," the firm stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The restaurant chain based in Tennessee commissioned a new logo as part of a larger initiative to restore its relevance and attract a younger clientele, rather than solely focusing on retirees and families traveling by road, Masino informed investors in May 2024, as per Business Insider.

When will Julie Felss Masino resign?

As per a company announcement, Masino will be resigning, effective August 10, after a thorough succession planning and search process.

The announcement did not specify when or why the search commenced. The Daily Beast has contacted Cracker Barrel for further comments.

Who is replacing Julie Felss Masino?

Masino, appointed as the president and CEO of Cracker Barrel in July 2023, will continue to assist the company in an advisory role until October to ensure a seamless transition, as stated by the company.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She will be succeeded by David Deno, who formerly held the position of CEO at Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of various casual dining establishments, including Outback Steakhouse.