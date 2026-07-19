‘Will Trump pardon Andrew and Tristan Tate?’ Questions rise after Miami arrest; what to know about POTUS' powers

After Andrew Tate and brother Tristan were arrested in Miami, Florida, many are wondering whether President Donald Trump will issue a pardon to the social media personalities.

Many are wondering if President Donald Trump will pardon Andrew and Tristan Tate after the two were arrested in Miami. (AP Photo)

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The duo were taken into custody by the US Marshals Service. While the warrant remains under seal, as per reports, a later statement from the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) detailed the allegations against the two.

Andrew Tate, 39, faces seven additional rape charges, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, along with 19 further offences linked to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. Meanwhile, Tristan has been charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape, and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Also Read | 'Don't want curry Tate': Andrew Tate slammed for racist remark targeting Indian women

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{{^usCountry}} The charges are based on alleged incidents that took place between July 2010 and August 2017. The brothers were reportedly arrested in connection with an extradition request to the UK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The charges are based on alleged incidents that took place between July 2010 and August 2017. The brothers were reportedly arrested in connection with an extradition request to the UK. {{/usCountry}}

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Now, many are wondering if President Trump will intervene and pardon Andrew and Tristan Tate.

Will Trump pardon Andrew and Tristan Tate? Questions rise

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One person on X claimed “President Trump is on the case for a full Andrew Tate pardon, as this is just a simple initiation to be part of our beloved President’s cabinet.”

Meanwhile, another influencer asked “You think Donald Trump is gonna pardon Andrew Tate and his brother from charges in Florida?” Yet another opined “Trump should pardon the tate brothers f**k the UK.”

While many have speculated about Trump intervening in the case of Andrew and Tristan Tate, the president cannot legally intervene since the crimes occurred outside the US. They have been charged in the UK, so a pardon would not alter the course of justice overseas.

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Journalist Yashar Ali pointed to this saying “As noted below — these are UK charges. President Trump doesn’t have the authority to grant a pardon in this case,” and added, “However, judicial certification does not mean they will be extradited. The US Secretary of State has a great deal of authority in extradition cases. And a reminder: the Tate brothers are US citizens.”

Trump's links with Tate brothers

While Trump does not have direct links with the Tate brothers, a BBC report noted that those within his administration might have played a role in freeing them from travel restrictions in Romania. As per the report, one of Trump's envoys is said to have raised the matter of the Tate brothers with Romania's Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu during a security conference in Munich in February 2025.

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Meanwhile, a New Yor Times report alleged that Trump's sons, Don Jr and Barron, had reportedly cultivated friendships with Andrew, though the latter's lawyer denied such claims.