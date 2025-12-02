'Don't want curry Tate': Andrew Tate slammed for racist remark targeting Indian women

Controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate has once again sparked outrage online, this time for a racist remark aimed at Indian women. Andrew Tate is a former professional kickboxer but is best known as an influencer.(REUTERS)

The backlash erupted after Tate reacted to a video of an Indian woman shopping, which another user had already captioned with a derogatory comment stereotyping Indians. “This is all well and good until 13 years down the line you’ve got a tiny Indian man in your house and you have to pretend to love it,” the post read.

Responding to the tweet, Tate wrote, “Agreed. I have all flavours of children from 11 women except Indian. Chinese Tate does kung fu, Russian Tate never cries, Black Tate has best head movement. Don’t need curry Tate.”

Social media reactions

Social media users were quick to react, with many calling Tate’s remark offensive, dehumanising, and rooted in outdated stereotypes. Several users also accused Tate of bigotry and insecurity.

“The only thing you’ve proved with that tweet is that your children deserve a better father, no matter what country they’re from,” one user wrote.

“Indian women wouldn’t even look at you, baldie. Worry about yourself first,” commented another.

Another user added, “Imagine calling someone ugly while filming strangers without consent. Peak insecurity.”

Many highlighted the irony of Tate passing judgment on Indian women while global pageants continue to see Indian winners. “Indian women are winning Miss Universe and Miss World. What exactly is Tate winning?” read one comment.

Others mocked Tate for attempting to act as an authority on beauty and genetics. “It is always the men rejected by women who turn into self-appointed beauty experts,” a user wrote. Another said, “He mocked a random woman and got ratioed into oblivion. Internet justice delivered.”

“An average Indian man has more IQ than your whole bloodline combined,” one user commented.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Tate, 39, is a former professional kickboxer but is best known as an influencer. A self-proclaimed“misogynist”, he frequently flaunts his lavish lifestyle on social media and has built a massive following through provocative, controversial commentary.

Tate has faced numerous allegations of rape and human trafficking. Tate and his 37-year-old brother Tristan, who has also faced accusations of rape and human trafficking, have repeatedly denied all of the allegations against them.