‘Give me a child, b****’: Andrew Tate’s ex-girlfriend reveals his disturbing text messages

Andrew Tate’s ex-girlfriend Brianna Stern has accused him of sexual assault and battery in a new lawsuit. She claims that Tate acted “effusively loving and generous” to lure her into a relationship before turning abusive, the Associated Press reported. Stern, a model by profession, also took to social media shortly after the lawsuit was filed on Thursday to share screenshots of the British kickboxer’s shocking text messages. Andrew Tate and Brianna Stern met in 2024 and dated for almost a year(X/@thebristern)

“My name is Bri Stern. I’m from Los Angeles California. I met Andrew Tate in the summer of 2024 and we were in a relationship for almost a year,” Stern revealed on the microblogging platform X.

“He wanted to start a new life together once he arrived in the U.S. He wanted me to have his children and always told me we would be together forever,” Stern claimed.

While Tate may have initially wanted children with his girlfriend, his stance changed a few months later, as evidenced by his text messages.

“I want to beat you”

Stern shared screenshots of Andrew Tate’s disturbing text messages to her, where he repeatedly told Stern she deserved to be abused and berated her for not getting pregnant.

“You need to be hit,” Tate allegedly told Stern, according to screenshots from one exchange. When she asked why, the British internet personality replied: “You deserve it.”

According to Stern, the last time she saw Tate was on March 11 this year at a Beverly Hills hotel.

“The last words he said to me before I left the hotel were: ‘Shut the f*** up, bitch. You will never backtalk me. You are my property,’” she claimed.

In text messages exchanged shortly afterwards, Tate told his girlfriend: “If you’re mine, why wouldn’t I be able to hit you.”

When Stern asked him why he was being mean, Tate replied: “Because I want to beat the f*** out of you.”

“You will give me a child this year b****,” he added.

The lawsuit

The lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Los Angeles, details an encounter at the Beverly Hills Hotel when Tate choked and beat Stern, according to the complaint. Stern said she was later diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome.

She said on X that she blocked Tate from all social media platforms and also blocked his number.

According to the lawsuit, Stern met the Tate brothers in July 2024 after they invited her to Romania for a modelling gig.

After she returned to the U.S., Tate’s communications became threatening and manipulative, including calling her his “property,” Stern alleges. He sent messages saying he wanted to beat and impregnate her: “You have an attitude because you’re not hit enough,” he once wrote, according to the complaint.

Tate’s attorney, however, called the messages “doctored, edited and falsified,” saying he doesn’t believe they’ll be admissible in court.

“None of it is true,” McBride said. “All of it is a lie.”

(With inputs from AP)