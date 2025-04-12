'To rape you or not': Andrew Tate gave chilling warning to woman before sexual assault, claims lawsuit

Proclaimed misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate allegedly told a woman he was “debating whether to rape you or not” before he tried to strangle her and forced himself upon her, the woman claimed in a lawsuit against her, a report by The Guardian said. Four women have filed a lawsuit against Andrew Tate, alleging sexual assault, harassment, and rape between 2013 and 2015. (AP)

The lawsuit is based on allegations by four women have worked or had relationships with Tate between 2013 and 2015.

The women, two of whom worked for Tate’s webcam business in 2015 and the others who were in relationships with him in 2013 and 2014, detailed the harassment they faced at the hands of the influencer who is already under criminal investigation in three countries for human trafficking, trafficking of minors and money laundering.

One of the women, who alleged that she was in a relationship with Tate in 2013, said he raped her at his flat after a training session before a kickboxing fight, even after she resisted having sexual intercourse in the relationship

“I’m just debating whether to rape you or not," she claimed he told her.

The woman said she thought he was joking but added that Tate "turned angry" and tried to choke her and remove her clothes, even as she resisted.

“His response was to tell the … claimant to ‘shut the f**k up’. When she was quiet, he told her she was a ‘good girl’, and the … claimant thought if she was quiet he would partially release the stranglehold on her neck," the claim said.

The woman added that Tate allegedly raped her and repeatedly asked her: “Who do you belong to?”

In Tate’s filed defence, he claimed that the sexual intercourse was consensual and that the woman went on to visit him “on a number of occasions thereafter”.

‘I’m going to kill you'

The misogynistic influencer also allegedly whispered "good girl" to a female employee at his webcam business while raping her and threatening to shoot her. A third woman claimed he repeatedly strangled her which led her to develop spots from burst capillaries around her eyes.

A fourth woman, whom he allegedly met at Yates nightclub in Luton, claims Tate continued to have sexual intercourse with her after strangling her to the point that she lost consciousness.

“She heard the defendant saying things like ‘I own you’ and ‘I’m going to kill you,’” her claim read.

All four women claim that they suffered from long-term mental health problems as a result of their alleged trauma.

Meanwhile, Tate has denied the allegations, labellig them as a “pack of lies” and “gross fabrications”. He also claimed that his relationships with the women were consensual.

The women had reported Tate to UK police in 2019 but the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to bring criminal charges. The UK police are now seeking to arrest Tate and his brother Tristan over allegations of rape and trafficking between 2012 and 2015.

The two men are believed to currently be in Dubai and have denied all allegations.

