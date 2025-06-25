Zelensky sparks meme fest online after ‘finally wearing a suit’ for dinner with Dutch royals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sparked a meme fest on the internet after he was spotted in formal attire at the beginning of the NATO Summit in The Hague on June 24. Often seen at major events in his military-style outfit, Zelenskyy ditched his usual ensemble for a black suit at the royal dinner hosted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the royal palace in Den Bosch. The formal dinner was attended by heads of state and top defence delegations, among others. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives ahead of a formal dinner at the Paleis Huis ten Bosch ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday,(AP)

Internet reacts to Volodymyr Zelensky's formal attire

One of the major highlights from the event was Zelensky’s choice of attire. Several photographs and videos of the Ukrainian leader in a tailored black suit went viral online and reignited debate around the symbolism of clothing.

“Zelensky is capable of wearing a suit. Not at the White House or the Congress, but for his benefactors in Europe,” one X user said. Another one quipped, “Zelensky finally wears a suit at the Hague so he can ask Trump for more money.”

One person even pointed out that Ukraine's President was “withholding the tie.” The latest change in Zelensky's look comes months after he was involved in a confrontation at the White House, when a reporter tried to mock him for his informal appearance.

In March, Zelensky met US President Donald Trump at the White House. Sporting his signature military-style sweatshirt, he was welcomed by Trump, who later turned towards the reporters and said, “He is all dressed up today.”

During the tense Oval Office photograph opportunity with Trump, Zelensky was even questioned by a reporter for not wearing a suit at official diplomatic meetings. “Why don’t you wear a suit? Do you own one?” the reporter asked. In reply, he said, “Do you have a problem? I will wear a suit after this war finishes.”

FAQs:

1. When will Volodymyr Zelensky meet Donald Trump?

The two leaders are expected to meet on June 25.

2. What will Volodymyr Zelensky discuss with Donald Trump at the Hague meeting?

Nothing has been shared officially yet, but they are expected to talk about Ukraine's planned purchase of a new defense package, which includes air defense systems. Also, there are possibilities for additional sanctions on Russia, The Kyiv Independent reported.

3. Where did Zelensky and Trump last meet?

In April, they spoke briefly on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral in Rome.