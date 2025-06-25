Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ukraine's Zelensky holds ‘long and substantive’ talks with Trump during NATO Summit

AFP |
Jun 25, 2025 08:03 PM IST

Zelensky called his meeting with Trump “long and substantive,” saying they discussed securing a ceasefire, real peace, and protection for their people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he had discussed a ceasefire in Ukraine with US leader Donald Trump on the sidelines of NATO's summit in The Hague.

A source in the Ukrainian presidency told AFP Zelensky was "satisfied with the conversation and grateful to Trump."(AFP)
A source in the Ukrainian presidency told AFP Zelensky was "satisfied with the conversation and grateful to Trump."

Zelensky said on social media that the meeting was "long and substantive" adding: "We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people."

A source in the Ukrainian presidency told AFP Zelensky was "satisfied with the conversation and grateful to Trump." The Ukrainian leader's office said separately the meeting had lasted around 50 minutes.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

News / World News / Ukraine's Zelensky holds ‘long and substantive’ talks with Trump during NATO Summit
