Ukraine war: 5 dead, several injured after Russia's 'massive attack' on Kyiv

As the Ukraine war rages on, Russia has reportedly carried out a "massive attack" in Kyiv on Monday. As per reports, the Russian attack has killed at least five people and injured dozens in the Ukrainian capital. Firefighters work in a destroyed apartment building after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, (AP)

"Another massive attack on the capital. Possibly, several waves of enemy drones," said a statement from Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration on Telegram.

As per the Ukrainian air force, Russia launched a total of 352 drones and 16 missiles overnight targeting Kyiv.

As per an AFP report, drones and missiles struck residential areas across Kyiv. Officials stated that the Shevchenkivskyi district received the most damage after one section of a five-story apartment building collapsed.

Officials also confirmed four people were had been killed in the attack on the building while 10 others had been rescued. As the rescue operations continue, emergency services fear many are trapped under the rubble.

As per AP, another person was killed in the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region.

Monday's strike against Kyiv comes nearly after a week Russia struck a residential building in the capital region, killing 28 people. The attack on the apartment building was refered to as “one of the biggest bombardments” of the war as per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine to continue strikes on Moscow

After Monday's attack, Tymur Tkachenko told AFP that Ukraine will continue to launch attacks against Russia in order to defend itself.

"We will not just sit in defence because this brings nothing and eventually leads to the fact that we still retreat, lose people and territories," he said, adding that Ukraine will continue its response.

"We will increase the scale and depth," he told reporters.

Ukraine ceaseifre nowhere in sight

Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul to commence peace talks for a ceasefire in the war which has now entered its fourth year.

However, the peace talks now remain in a limbo, especially after the delay in the prisoner swap deal from both sides.