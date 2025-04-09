Usha Vance claps back at ‘blonde MAGA' beauty stereotype with grace: 'Look totally absurd’

Usha Vance, the second lady of the United States of America had a charming reply to give when she was asked about fitting into the “blondes and Botox” that make up “MAGA Land.” Usha Vance met her husband US Vice President JD Vance at Yale Law School and they married in 2014.(Screengrab)

In an interview with The Free Press, US Vice-President's Indian-American wife, who is the first Hindu second lady, responded with a hearty laugh when the interviewer Peter Savodnik asked how she fit in with the typical MAGA “blondes and Botox and facelifts, the low-cut blouses and nine-inch heels".

In a classy response, Vance said that she would prefer not to change herself to blend in. “I’m laughing, because it would be really hard for me to be blonde … that color would look totally absurd,” said 39-year-old Vance.

"For what it’s worth, my reception into this world—and I’m not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally—has been really positive. People don’t seem to care all that much what I look like," she said.

Left law career to be second lady

Usha Vance was born in San Diego to Indian couple Chilukuri Radhakrishna and Lakshmi, a mechanical engineer and a molecular biologist. Her parents moved to the US in the 1980s and her ancestry traces back to Vadluru, a village in Andhra Pradesh.

Usha Vance met her husband JD Vance at Yale Law School and they married in 2014 and share three children together. A high-powered civil litigation attorney, Vance put her life behind to be by her husband's side when he was chosen as President Trump’s running mate last year.

“The day before JD was selected — I did not know he was going to be selected — I was working as a lawyer, and I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn’t like things to be too precious. And then, a switch flipped, and it’s not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything,” she told The Free Press.

(Also read: Did Usha Vance recreate Deepika Padukone’s iconic Cannes look? Here’s the truth)