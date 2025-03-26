Did Usha Vance recreate Deepika Padukone’s iconic Cannes saree look? Truth behind viral pic

Do you remember Deepika Padukone’s viral Cannes looks, in which she teamed up a pearl collar with a white saree? People are reminded of that, and all because of an X post that claims the US Vice President’s wife, Usha Vance, was seen sporting the same look. An X post claimed that Usha Vance recreated Deepika Padukone's Cannes white saree look. (Screengrab)

What does the post claim?

“Usha Vance is a brilliant and accomplished attorney known for her intelligence, grace, and support for her husband, J.D. Vance. Her beauty is matched by her poise and dedication, making her an inspiring figure,” reads the caption.

The image shows Vance purportedly wearing the same saree and collar as Padukone. As you may have guessed, the picture is edited. The photo shows the same pose as Padukone’s, and a part of the red carpet is visible in the background.

Take a look at the post here:

How did social media react?

Since being shared, the post has received several likes and comments. While some genuinely believed it was Usha Vance, others, especially desis, were quick to point out that the image was fake.

An individual posted, “Absolutely stunning. And look into her eyes…genuine.” Another added, “Usha is lovely. However the photo you have shown is of Deepika Padukone and at Cannes in 2022.”

A third posted, “What a gorgeous dress to adorn a very beautiful woman.” A fourth wrote, “This is popular and one of the best actresses of India, Deepika Padukone. This photo is from the Cannes Film Festival, where Deepika was one of the judges.”

Usha Vance has recently made headlines, and all because of Donald Trump. The president of the United States, while talking about her controversial trip to Greenland, seemed to forget the second lady’s name. She and Mike Waltz, the US national security adviser, are set to visit the region on March 27, a trip that is not being seen favourably by the Greenlanders.