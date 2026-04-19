US-returned techie says salary in India feels more like ‘pocket money’

An Indian woman who spent several years working in the United States, before moving back to India, has opened up about how the shift changed her perspective and priorities. Aditi Dwivedi reflected on better work-life balance in India, even as she acknowledged that her salary here feels more like “pocket money” when compared to what she was earning in the US.

Aditi Dwivedi spent several years in the US before returning to India (Threads/@aditi_dwivedi_1188)

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Dwivedi spent more than seven years working for Cognizant in the US, and before that studying at Ohio University for a master’s degree. She returned to India in early 2024, and switched several companies in her quest to find the right fit. She is currently based in Delhi NCR.

(Also read: American woman lists 9 differences between US and India after 2.5-month stay: 'Knew it would be different but...')

US vs India

In a post shared on Threads, Aditi Dwivedi said that back in the US, she was working day and night as she was worried about potential visa issues. In India, she can focus more on work-life balance. However, the techie acknowledged that work-life balance comes with a lower paycheck.

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{{^usCountry}} “Back in the US, I worked relentlessly to keep my visa secure. Since moving back to India, my priorities have shifted—I now value work-life balance more, even if it comes with a lower paycheck,” she said in a post shared on Threads, the social media platform owned by Meta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Back in the US, I worked relentlessly to keep my visa secure. Since moving back to India, my priorities have shifted—I now value work-life balance more, even if it comes with a lower paycheck,” she said in a post shared on Threads, the social media platform owned by Meta. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dwivedi expounded on the matter of salaries in India vs the US. She said that in India, her salary feels more like “pocket money” to support her lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dwivedi expounded on the matter of salaries in India vs the US. She said that in India, her salary feels more like “pocket money” to support her lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

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“At this stage, my salary feels more like pocket money to support my lifestyle rather than a primary driver,” she said.

The US-returned techie also noted that finding the right job in India has not been a cakewalk. “I’ve explored a few companies here, and finding the right fit hasn’t been easy, but overall, I’m really enjoying the journey so far,” Dwivedi said.

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In the comments section, people weighed the pros and cons of living in India vs the US.

“Hey, every coin has two sides! Relocating between the US and India is never easy, but it sounds like you made the right choice. Glad you’re enjoying the journey and valuing work-life balance,” wrote one X user.

“Same. I came back after 11 years there. The work culture here is indeed toxic. There are nights even now where I sleep thinking did I make a mistake. Guess we’ll never know,” another said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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