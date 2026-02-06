US-returned techie strips naked outside Bangalore Club, admits he was drunk

A 55-year-old tech professional stripped naked outside the posh Bangalore Club in central Bengaluru on Monday, picking a fight with the club’s security and blocking a car. Rajesh Anant was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he created a ruckus outside Bangalore Club — an exclusive venue catering to the city’s elite. A techie stripped naked outside Bangalore Club in central Bengaluru.

How the incident unfolded According to a Times of India report, Rajesh is a 55-year-old techie settled in the United States with his wife and children. He was visiting Bengaluru to meet his father A Anantharaman, a life member of the club.

On Sunday night, father and son dined at the club. Rajesh, however, forgot his phone inside when they left.

When he realised he had forgotten his phone, Rajesh returned to Bangalore Club to retrieve it. However, he was stopped from entering the club as he was not accompanied by a member. Bangalore Club does not allow non-members to enter its premises unless they are accompanied by a member.

Rajesh then got into a heated argument with the club management. The techie was allegedly drunk and upset at not being allowed to enter the club.

"A little later, he was seen trying to climb the compound. However, he did not scale it," an investigating officer told the Times of India.

Techie strips naked On Monday afternoon, Rajesh again returned to the club and was barred from entering a second time. He began shouting at the club personnel and the argument escalated until police were called.

By the time cops arrived, the techie had taken his clothes off and was standing stark naked on the club’s Lavelle Road entrance.

The incident got uglier when he tried to stop a car from exiting the club. Footage that has been shared online shows the techie standing in front of a red car trying to exit the club. Rajesh refused to give way, prompting one of the security guards to hit him on the back.

The driver of the car drove on with Rajesh clinging onto the bonnet. Rajesh was thrown onto the road and suffered injuries.

Police complaints filed "Rajesh, in the buff, fought with everyone from the club and then with police. Club officials called his father, who rushed to the spot. Police and others forced Rajesh to wear clothes and he was sent back," a senior police officer said.

Rajesh later filed a complaint against the club security guard and the driver of the car with Cubbon Park police. He admitted to being drunk at the time of the incident. A separate complaint has been filed against Rajesh for creating a public nuisance and obstructing cops on duty.