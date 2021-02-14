Valentine’s Day 2021: Mumbai Police urges people to abide by social distancing norms through tweet
- “All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!” reads the caption by the department.
On the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share an important message for people. Since the pandemic is still not over, the department shared a small yet deep tweet to make people realise the importance of social distancing. The share received much applause from netizens.
“All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!” reads the caption by the department. The small clip included in the post shows two figures wearing masks and keeping a safe distance from each other.
Take a look at the post:
Shared a few hours ago, the post has already garnered over 2,600 views and many comments. People loved the share to spread awareness. Some lauded the creativity of the department while others made funny memes regarding the message.
What do you think of this share?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day 2021: Mumbai Police’s message of caution receives applause
- “All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!” reads the caption by the department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ancient beer factory discovered in Abydos, Egypt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir to choose career as a power-lifter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nashik farmer cultivates high-nutrient, purple and yellow cauliflower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Visitor throng 7th International Radio fair in Bhubaneswar to see antique radios
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Gujarat man to donate kidney to wife as token of love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter joins the 'pawri' as Yashraj Mukhate's mashup track goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day 2021: Zoo shares incredible love story of jaguars. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog tries reaching bowl kept on table. Cute video gets over 12 million views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman with cerebral palsy gets car simulator chair, her reaction wins people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Sharma shares cute picture with family ahead of Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi thanks boatman for ‘joyful ride’ after rowing boat at Prayagraj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People skate on frozen surface of historic Prinsengracht canal in Amsterdam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dazzling light pillars illuminate northern US sky. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Archaeologists say England’s Stonehenge was erected in Wales first
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox