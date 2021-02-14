Valentine’s Day 2021: Mumbai Police urges people to abide by social distancing norms through tweet

On the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share an important message for people. Since the pandemic is still not over, the department shared a small yet deep tweet to make people realise the importance of social distancing. The share received much applause from netizens.

“All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!” reads the caption by the department. The small clip included in the post shows two figures wearing masks and keeping a safe distance from each other.

Take a look at the post:

All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/Q7OVoNBaak — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 14, 2021

Shared a few hours ago, the post has already garnered over 2,600 views and many comments. People loved the share to spread awareness. Some lauded the creativity of the department while others made funny memes regarding the message.

