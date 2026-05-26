Vedant Shrivastava posts correct CBSE answer sheet, alleges marks slashed for right answer

Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava has received his correct answer sheets after CBSE admitted to a mix-up with his Physics paper. The teenager has now claimed that marks were slashed even where he answered questions correctly, saying he will apply for a reevaluation.

The Delhi student had requested scanned copies of his answer sheets on May 19 after receiving what he called "unexpectedly low marks" in Physics. (X/@VEDANTSHRIV17)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He shared a picture of his correct answer on the social media platform X, where he had flagged the discrepancy just days earlier.

For some context

When Vedant Shrivastava looked at his Class 12 CBSE board results, he was shocked by unexpectedly low marks in his Physics paper. He requested scanned copies of his answer sheets on May 19.

After receiving the scanned copies on May 23, he realised the Physics answer sheet linked to his roll number did not belong to him. He said the handwriting was completely different from his own.

(Also read: ‘We are not Pakistani’: Vedant Shrivastava’s brother after CBSE admits OSM error)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vedant flagged the issue in an X post which made him the target of backlash from some who claimed he was a ‘Pakistani’ out to discredit CBSE. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vedant flagged the issue in an X post which made him the target of backlash from some who claimed he was a ‘Pakistani’ out to discredit CBSE. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

After the issue blew up on social media, CBSE acknowledged the error and said there was a mismatch between the answer sheets. "We communicated to Vedant Shrivastava today and have sent the correct answer copy to him by email. His marks will be updated accordingly," a CBSE official said on condition of anonymity.

Vedant Shrivastava gets correct answer sheets

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Monday, Vedant Shrivastava uploaded pictures of his Physics answer sheets which he received from CBSE.

“We have got my correct answer sheet by CBSE . CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening and has sent my answer sheet, We were correct on our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged [sic],” he wrote on X.

The teenager said he would still be applying for reevaluation as he noticed that his marks had been deducted even when he had answered correctly.

“Attaching the correct answer sheets screenshots here for your reference. We will still apply for reevaluation of this answer sheet after checking this sheet more closely since they have slashed my marks even when the answer is correct,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: From being called 'Pakistani' to CBSE's apology: Vedant Shrivastava case amid OSM row)