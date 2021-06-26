‘Very good boy’: People love this video of a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji. Seen viral clip yet?

Are you someone who loves exploring the Internet to see cute panda videos? Then there is a possibility that you have heard about the giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji who is nothing short of an online celebrity. In case you don’t know much about this little bundle of joy, allow us to explain. Back in 2019, Smithsonian’s National Zoo welcomed the furry creature. Soon after that the zoo started sharing videos showcasing the little one’s antics and it didn’t take long for this cute animal to win people over. The videos of this little nugget never fail to leave one with a smile. Case in point, this latest clip of the “very good boy” shared by the zoo. Posted on Instagran, the video is now making many happy and may leave you feeling the same too.

“When it comes to husbandry training, giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is a quick learner (and a very good boy)!” reads a part of the caption the zoo shared. The video shows giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji munching on bamboos.

Take a look at the super adorable video shared on Instagram:

Since being posted a little over eight hours ago, the video has gathered more than 40,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Love him he’s so cute with his feet and the bamboo,” wrote an Instagram user. “He’s just so perfect,” shared another. “Cutie,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the cute panda?

