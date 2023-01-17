Video of differently-abled men playing football on the field is inspiring. Watch

Many people across the world have turned their disabilities into their strengths and are turning out to be an inspiration for others. And this particular video that is doing the rounds on social media platforms is a perfect example of that. It showcases specially-abled football players playing the game by defying all odds. The short clip is leaving netizens equally inspired and amazed, and it may have the same effect on you.

“Human spirit has no limits,” wrote IPS Santosh Singh while sharing the video on Twitter. The undated video shows a football match between the differently-abled teams of Spain and England and is credited to World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF). One can see specially-abled men playing the game with the help of crutches, scoring goals and celebrating with their teammates.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the tweet has raked up close to 80,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. It has also accumulated more than 1,800 likes and nearly 300 retweets. The share has also prompted people to share their reactions in the comments.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

“Totally love their energy,” commented a Twitter user. “That is incredible,” posted another. “Everything is possible in the world with courage,” expressed a third. Some also dropped heart reactions in the comments.

