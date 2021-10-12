Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Video of dog trying to boss around a horse and failing is hilarious to watch
trending

Video of dog trying to boss around a horse and failing is hilarious to watch

This quirky video of a dog trying to boss around a horse will leave you in splits.
Doggo tries to boss around the horse by pulling the latter forward in its direction.  (Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 06:36 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

The videos showcasing interactions between animals of different species are often fun to watch. Just like this video involving a dog and a horse. There is a chance that the quirky video will leave you in splits. It shows the dog trying to boss over the horse, but in vain.

The video was captured in Sotra, Norway. A woman who had gone out for a stroll with her dog and horse witnessed a sudden turn of events when the pet canine decided to boss over the other animal.

The clip opens to showcase the dog trying to pull the horse in its direction. Whenever it manages to pull the horse forward, the latter busies itself with eating grass. Watch this adorably funny video which might leave you chuckling:

 

RELATED STORIES

What do you think of this video? Did it leave you smiling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan ace viral online trend in this sweet video

Twitter thread about ‘confessions’ of 6-year-old kids goes viral, amuses people

Nurse sings to uplift patient’s spirit, video leaves people emotional

Man carries 735 eggs on a single hat to create record. Watch jaw dropping video
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP