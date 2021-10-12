Video of dog trying to boss around a horse and failing is hilarious to watch

The videos showcasing interactions between animals of different species are often fun to watch. Just like this video involving a dog and a horse. There is a chance that the quirky video will leave you in splits. It shows the dog trying to boss over the horse, but in vain.

The video was captured in Sotra, Norway. A woman who had gone out for a stroll with her dog and horse witnessed a sudden turn of events when the pet canine decided to boss over the other animal.

The clip opens to showcase the dog trying to pull the horse in its direction. Whenever it manages to pull the horse forward, the latter busies itself with eating grass. Watch this adorably funny video which might leave you chuckling:

What do you think of this video? Did it leave you smiling?

