Video of dog wearing raincoat to protect itself from rain is adorably cute. Watch

Do you love watching dog videos? Are you looking for a dog video to uplift your mood? If the answers are yes, then here's a video of a dog that may boost your spirits. The video will bring a smile to your face and may make you go aww at once.

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to dogs and has over 5.4 million followers. The page posts several videos and photos featuring dogs. "Cutest little rain trot fetched from @marumarimayo. Does your dog like the rain?" read the caption accompanying the video with several hashtags, including #rainraindontgoaway, #dograincoat and #rainyday. The cute clip credited to a dog page that goes by the username @marumarimayo shows the dog wearing an umbrella hat-shaped raincoat to protect itself from rain.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared 21 hours ago, the video has received more than 1.2 million views. The video share has also raked up thousands of comments.

"That Shake at the end," read a comment from a dog page. "A cute little walking disc," read another response from a dog page Akira The Black Pitbull. A third page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Cooper commented, "Adorable!!"

"No chance I'd get this on mine," shared an individual. "Omg! I love this! I have to have it for both of my dogs!" posted another. "Sooo cute!! Makes me want to get one for my babies!!" commented a third.