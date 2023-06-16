Video of ‘green’ matar makes people say it ‘ruined’ their childhood

Most people have - at least once in their life - tried the tasty snack green matar. The vibrantly hued matars sprinkled with different spices are a favourite for many. However, have you ever wondered where this snack gets its colour? A video shared on Instagram shows just that. The clip has surprised people since it reveals that the matars are not naturally green, but their color comes from food dye.

Snapshot from the video of green matar making.(Instagram/@SALONI BOTHRA)

Digital creator Saloni Bothra shared the video on her personal Instagram page. “120 Kg salted green matar making,” she wrote as she posted the video. The video shows how during the preparation process green colour is added to the matars.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted three days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 10.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received several likes and comments. People shared hilarious comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“My entire childhood is ruined now mujhe lgta tha ye matar naturally green hote h [I thought these matars are naturally green],” posted an Instagram user. “Green matar is coloured green? Woah,” joined another. “My whole life was a lie??” added a third. “Wait, whaat? So the green mutter is not naturally green... My entire childhood and some part of my adulthood until now is a lie,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?

