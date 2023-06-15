Home / Trending / Man makes tomato ice cream. Would you dare to try it?

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 15, 2023 05:10 PM IST

Recently, a street vendor was seen making this offbeat combination of tomato ice cream. Many were left unhappy to see this combination.

When you think of ice cream, what's the first flavor that comes to your mind? Maybe chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, or more. However, would you ever imagine having tomato-flavored ice cream? Recently, a street vendor was seen making this offbeat combination of tomato ice cream, and netizens are having a hard time digesting it.

Man makes tomato ice cream.(Instagram/@aapkabhai_foody)
In a video shared by Instagram user @aapkabhai_foody, you can see a man making this ice cream. First, he chops the tomatoes on the ice cream machine. Then he mixes it with chocolate and cream. After combining it well, he makes ice cream and garnishes it with a piece of tomato.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared on May 12. Since being posted, it has been viewed over four lah times. The video has also received close to 6,000 likes. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Food fail." A second added, "This is stupidity." "RIP Tomato," shared a third. A fourth expressed, "Should have added ketchup too." What do you think about this ice cream?

