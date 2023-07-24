Video of rare pink dolphins go viral, people call it 'awesome'

When traveling to a new place, many of us hope to experience things that we might have never done. Whether it is to go on exciting rides at the amusement park or watch the sunset from the top of a mountain, several people wish to have such amazing experiences. While many of such experiences require careful planning, there are also times when one might come across something extraordinary without any plans. And something like this recently happened with a man from Texas in the USA.

Snapshot of rare pink dolphin.(Facebook/@Thurman Gustin)

Thurman Gustin took to Facebook to share about the moment when he spotted two pink dolphins. He even shared a video of the incident. The clip opens to show him on a boat. As he is recording the scene around him, two pink colored dolphins appear from the water. In the caption of the post, Gustin wrote, “Saw two pink dolphins today! So amazing!”

Watch the video of the two pink dolphins here:

This post was shared on July 13. Since being shared, it has been liked close to 100 times and the numbers are still increasing. Many also took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts on it.

Take a look at what people are saying here:

An individual commented, “Pink Dolphins will bring good luck to shrimpers and fishermen!" A second shared, "That is awesome." A third joked, "Unbelievable! Barbie fever meets The Little Mermaid." A fourth added, "Oh wow!!!!! I love it!!!! You know how much I love dolphins, pink is even better!!!"

