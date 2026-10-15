Video: Rishi Sunak visits Delhi's Bengali Sweet House with Sudha Murty, orders chai and rasmalai

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Delhi to attend the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, which took place from October 13 to 15. During his visit, he, along with his mother-in-law and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, stopped by the iconic Bengali Sweet House in Bengali Market. They were also accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Rishi Sunak was in Delhi to attend the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. (Instagram/@varjeshaggarwal)

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At the eatery, the group sampled some of the popular offerings, including chaat, lassi and tea. Sunak also indulged in his love for Indian sweets, ordering rasmalai, one of his favourite Indian desserts.

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A video shared on social media shows Sunak placing an order at the establishment. Varjesh Aggarwal, a partner at Bengali Sweet House RC, shared several videos of the visit on Instagram, including one in which he is seen welcoming Sunak, Murty and Maliwal to the restaurant.

“It was an exceptional honour and privilege to welcome Shri Rishi Sunak, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Smt. Sudha Murty, Hon’ble Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation; and Ms Swati Maliwal, Hon’ble Member of Parliament,” Aggarwal wrote in the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} “Their visit is a cherished moment for our entire team and a proud milestone in the remarkable journey of Bengali Sweet House And Pastry Shop, which has upheld a rich legacy of tradition, taste and excellence since 1937,” he added. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Their visit is a cherished moment for our entire team and a proud milestone in the remarkable journey of Bengali Sweet House And Pastry Shop, which has upheld a rich legacy of tradition, taste and excellence since 1937,” he added. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

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In another post, Aggarwal shared a video of the group at the eatery and wrote, “Chai, Mithai and a table by the window. We are honoured to welcome Sudha Murthy ji, Rishi Sunak ji and Swati Maliwal ji at Bengali Sweets House and Pastry Shop, Bengali Market, today.”

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Rishi Sunak’s love for Indian sweets

This was not Sunak’s first visit to Bengali Sweet House. The former UK prime minister had also stopped by the popular Delhi eatery in 2025, around Diwali.

During his latest visit, Sunak spoke to Varjesh Aggarwal and recalled the Diwali decorations he had seen at the shop.

He also spoke about his love for Indian sweets during the NDTV World Summit 2025. He said that mithai was among the most important parts of Diwali for him. He also recalled his visit to Bengali Market and spoke about his fondness for Indian desserts, including kulfi.

(Also Read: Nikhil Kamath jokes in Kannada with Akshata Murty about Rishi Sunak: ‘Gothagalla avarge’)

Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi in Delhi

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Sunak was in the national capital to attend the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. During his visit, he also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him on completing 25 years in public service.

Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. The couple married in 2009 and have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.