Video showing coffee made with butter sparks mixed reactions among netizens

When it comes to brewing a perfect cup of coffee, some like it with a bit of sugar and cream while some like it black. But have you ever had coffee with generous dollops of butter? Yes you read that right. Amar Sirohi, a food vlogger has shared a clip on Instagram showing this out-of-the-box beverage being sold in one of the bylanes near Jama Masjid in Delhi. The video has prompted netizens to express varied reactions regarding the beverage.

The video starts with Sirohi giving a view of the area near the coffee shop. The place, located at Haveli Bakhtawar near Jama Masjid sells butter coffee as well as butter tea. The video then goes on to show the shop’s owner Azimuddin giving a peak at the making of the coffee. Laden with generous amount of butter, he then spins the coffee with a machine.

If this has left you intrigued, check out the clip to know Sirohi’s reaction to the beverage:

Shared on March 26, the clip has garnered over four lakh views and varied comments. While some were totally taken aback with the beverage, many expressed that they didn’t mind giving it a try. Many also shared that coffee with such accompaniments are not that uncommon and even coconut oil and ghee are used in some places.

“I have had ghee (clarified butter) coffee, extra virgin coconut oil coffee, butter coffee in the name of bulletproof coffee. And for those who are unaware of this concept, kindly search about the founder of Bulletproof coffee - Dave Asprey, and also search about his company. You’ll be surprised to discover the health benefits of this type of coffee has for your brain and weight loss,” wrote an Instagram user. “Why would anyone ruin coffee like that,” commented another. “I want to try this,” said a third.

Would you try this butter coffee?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON