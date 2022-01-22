Video showing kitchen hacks goes viral, Jennifer Garner shares it too
If you follow Jennifer Garner on Instagram, then you may be aware that she often shares various posts that leave people intrigued. Just like this video that she re-posted which shows several easy and interesting kitchen hacks.
The video was originally posted by content creator Armen Adamjan on his Instagram page and later re-posted by Garner. “These are really useful hacks to keep handy,” she wrote while posting the video.
The clip opens to show a man giving tips about how to clean different utensils and equipment. You may end up learning a thing or two from the video too.
The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated about three million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.
“Mind = blown. Thank you!” wrote an Instagram user. “Whoa!!!! Saving this,” shared another. “Thank you for sharing Jennifer!” commented a third.
What are your thoughts on the video?