Video shows tiger crossing road with cubs, IFS officer shares video with message

In the recent past, there have been several instances where humans and wildlife have come close. From animals entering in a hotel to people stopping the traffic for the animals to cross the road safely, many such instances go viral on social media. So, to increase awareness about these incidents, recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a post. IFS officer calls for caution while driving in a wildlife habitat.(Instagram/@ Susanta Nanda)

"Please drive slow & be extremely careful while passing through wildlife habitats," wrote IFS Susanta Nanda in a post. In a video he shared, you can see a tiger and its cubs crossing the road. The video seems to have been taken from inside a vehicle.

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 37,000 times. The clip also has more than 1200 likes and several comments.

An individual wrote, "Speed breakers at known animal passing areas and underpasses will help." A second shared, "The traffic should be blocked the whole night. Let them live. As a human being, at least we can do this much effort." "Where is this?? Shouldn't there be sign boards depicting wild animals??" posted a third.