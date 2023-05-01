Tiger hides from elephant herd, video goes viral. Watch

Wildlife can be fascinating in a lot of ways. Not only do we get to witness how wild animals living in the same space survive with each other, but we also get to learn about their lives. Now, another wildlife-related clip that is doing rounds on the Internet shows a tiger hiding from an elephant herd. Tiger hides from elephant herd.(Instagram/@Vijetha Simha)

In a video captured by wildlife enthusiast and photographer Vijetha Simha, you can see the moment when a tiger hides between tall grass as an elephant herd approaches. Until the herd passes by, the tiger remains hidden. Once the tiger thinks that all elephants have left, it comes out of the grass. However, soon, it hides again after seeing another elephant. As per Vijetha Simha, the video was shot in Jim Corbett's Dhikala zone.

