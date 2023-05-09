Viral Brain Teaser: Can you help bear solve this maths puzzle?

Brain teasers come in various forms, ranging from simple to incredibly difficult. Whether you’re trying to solve a math problem or figuring out a tricky word puzzle, brain teasers require you to think out of the box. So, if you want a fun mental workout right away, try your hand at this brain teaser and see how well you do.

Viral Brain Teaser: The picture shows a maths puzzle. You need to help the bear solve it using three out of four symbols on the board. (Facebook/@thedudolf)

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás posted the brain teaser on Facebook with the caption, “Can you help bear make the equation correct using 3 of the four symbols?” The brain teaser features a board with a few numbers and mathematical signs. What you need to do is to help the bear to make the equation correct by using any three of the four given symbols.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Facebook. It has since garnered numerous reactions and a flurry of responses from netizens. While many expressed that they are ‘not even trying’ as their math skills are a ‘little rusty’, others dropped correct answers in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral brain teaser:

A Facebook user wrote, “Took a minute, my math skills of that type are a little rusty.” “Solved it,” commented another. A third shared, “That was easy … don’t forget the order of operations….” “Not even trying. Math, using more than one symbol, was not a friend,” expressed a fourth. A fifth added, “10/5x6-4=8.” “10 /5=2 * 6=12 - 4 = 8,” explained a sixth.

