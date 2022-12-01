Viral Pakistani woman shares dance video on Marjani, netizens call it amazing

A recent video of a Pakistani woman, Ayesha, dancing at a wedding to Mera Dil Ye Pukare by Lata Mangeshkar became viral. Many have shared the video over and over and even rewatched it a lot of times. Recently, the woman uploaded another video of her dancing at an event. In the short video, Ayesha can be seen wearing a blue embroidered anarkali suit. She is standing on the stage with two other people and dancing to the song Marjani from the movie Billu.

In the short video, as the three people are dancing energetically, many around them can be heard cheering and clapping for them. As the group performed all the steps with ease, many onlookers seemed happy with their performance.

Take a look at the dance video here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being shared it has been liked more than one lakh times and has several comments also.

One Instagram user wrote, "Wowww. You are gracefully ruling on the internet." A second person added, "Your dance is awesome." A third person said, "Your moves are amazing. Very nice." Many other Instagram users have commented using heart emojis.

