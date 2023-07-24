Viral pic: Netizens can’t get enough of this unexpected Barbenheimer crossover

Moviegoers faced a tough choice last week: should they watch Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller Oppenheimer, or Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, both of which hit screens on the same day - July 21. This dilemma even spawned its own meme, “Barbeheimer,” as people struggled to decide whether to dress in pink or black first. Recently, a theatre caught Barbeheimer fever as they screened Oppenheimer with half the screen in pink for 20 minutes straight. The incident quickly went viral on Twitter, with even the official Barbie account chiming in with a witty comment: “They got the pink memo.”

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was played with half the screen in pink for 20 minutes straight.(Twitter/@kindamoviesnob)

Twitter user Britt Rivera shared the picture with the caption, “My sister just saw Oppenheimer and something went wrong and half the screen was pink for the last 20 minutes of the movie so she got the true Barbenheimmer experience.” The image shows a scene from Oppenheimer where half the screen is pink due to a technical glitch.

Take a look at the tweet where a theatre brought Barbenheimer to life here:

After the tweet went viral, Rivera replied to it and shared another picture that shows the end credits. Alongside, they wrote, “Omg I didn’t think this would blow up but my sister is really excited so she sent more pics.”

The post that has accumulated more than 5.7 million views was shared a day ago on Twitter. It has so far been liked by lakhs of people and collected numerous retweets. Additionally, netizens have been sharing responses to this unexpected crossover.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral Barbenheimer tweet:

A Twitter user wrote, “I Can totally hear the barbie world song in these credits.” “Ok this is awesome. How strange for this movie and that colour!” posted another. A third shared, “This is gold.” “They played the entire movie like that?” enquired a fourth. A fifth added, “Wow,” while a sixth joined, “This is gold.” What are your thoughts on this Barbie and Oppenheimer crossover?

