How fast can you open this lock using these clues?

Puzzles and brain teasers provide a mental challenge from many and also help them break through monotony. Not to forget, one gets a certain sense of achievement from solving such puzzles. Are you someone who loves them too? Then here is a post that will attract your attention. The post challenges people to use different clues to find the way to unlock a lock.

Viral puzzle: The post has prompted people to share various replies. (Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post is shared on an Instagram page called Optical illusions. The caption of the post reads, “What’s the correct combo?” Alongside, an image shared shows a list of clues with a lock drawn beside them. The puzzle is to use the clues to find a number that will help open the lock.

Take a look at the post to see how quickly you can solve it:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It didn’t take long for people to share their answers in the comments section. People came up with different answers. While some wrote “042” as the combination, others argued it is “062.” A few also added that they think the correct answer is “862”. Did you solve the puzzle to find the combination? What do you think is the correct code that can help open the lock?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON