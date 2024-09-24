Menu Explore
Viral video: Influencer dresses up as Spider-Man to beg for money in Mumbai

BySakshi Sah
Sep 24, 2024 01:29 PM IST

A Mumbai-based content creator was seen begging while dressed in a Spider-Man costume.

An unusual incident unfolded at Kalyan Junction, Mumbai when an influencer dressed as Spider-Man posed as a beggar in a bid to create viral content. Spider-Man is a superhero in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. In India, Spider-Man has gained huge popularity, especially after movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and the animated film Spider-Man. The video was posted by an Instagram user shaddyman98 with the caption, "Spider-Man ko dedo bhai koi (Please give alms to Spider-Man)."

Influencer in a Spider-Man costume sparks attention while begging at Kalyan Junction.(Instagram/@shaddyman98)
Influencer in a Spider-Man costume sparks attention while begging at Kalyan Junction.(Instagram/@shaddyman98)

The viral video opens with the man sitting beneath the stairs of the station, dressed in the iconic red and blue costume of Spider-Man. His aim, clearly, is to capture the attention of train passengers.

The content creator is also seen reaching out for money while remaining seated in the busy railway premises.

Take a look at the viral video here:

While many Instagram users found the video entertaining, others expressed concerns over the ethical implications of staging such a scene in a public place.

Some thought the performance of the influencer was amusing as well as thought-provoking, raising questions about how far some influencers go for social media fame.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

Reacting to the viral video a user, desinishad, commented, “Spiderman not too far from Adharwadi”.

A second user, susanrizvi with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “We got Spider-Man in Kalyan before GTA 6”.

A third user, nancy_iscuit, wrote, “Spiderman's value in other countries is 100% Spiderman's value in India 0%”.

This is one of several videos posted by the “shaddyman98” Instagram account featuring Spider-Man in various situations.

Follow Us On