Couple goals: Elderly couple lip-syncing to Devdas' Bairi Piya is too cute to miss. Video

In an era dominated by trending challenges and viral content, a simple yet heartwarming video of an elderly couple lip-syncing to a popular Bollywood song has captured the internet's heart. If you believe in the magic of love and soulmates, this clip is sure to warm your heart. An elderly couple's lip-sync to Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas song went viral,(Instagram/attachments_wtf)

A tribute to love

The video, shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Safarnama,’ features an elderly couple lip-syncing to Bairi Piya, a hit song from the iconic film Devdas, starring Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan, the song is known for its emotional depth and romantic essence, making it a perfect pick for the couple to express their love.

What stands out in the video is the elderly couple’s undeniable chemistry and their charming expressions. Their synchronisation to the song's beautiful lyrics speaks volumes of the deep affection they have for each other. Their playful and sweet reactions seem to convey decades of love, care, and shared moments, leaving viewers both enchanted and impressed.

Watch the adorable clip here:

Heartwarming reactions from the internet

Since being uploaded, the video has become an instant hit, garnering more than nine lakh views on Instagram. It's not just the couple's lip-syncing that has people talking; it’s their joyful expressions and the effortless display of affection that has melted hearts all over the internet.

As the video spread across social media, users flooded the comments section with their emotional reactions. “This is what true love looks like,” one user wrote. Another commented, “So much grace and love in one frame. They are adorable!”

One viewer pointed out, “Their love is so evident, it’s absolutely heartwarming to watch.” The cuteness of their expressions drew a lot of attention as well, with one user saying, “I can’t stop smiling! They are the definition of couple goals.” Another user added, “I hope we all find this kind of love one day,” while a sixth simply stated, “This just made my day!”