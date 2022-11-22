Elderly couple dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's song will make you say aww. Watch

A video posted on Instagram shows an elderly couple dancing to the classic song Aa Jane Jaan has gone viral online. The couple's wholesome and loving moment was caught on camera and shared on social media site by Instagram user Robin Nakai. In the video, the couple seems to be in the middle of the party. As the music plays, both of them are slowly dancing and enjoying the song. Behind them, a group of people can be seen smiling and watching the duo.

The post's caption read, "A love story … in dance and music. " This video was shared two weeks back and has gained appreciation from many people.

Take a look at the video of the couple dancing here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked 77,000 times and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Such a graceful couple.. and their love for each other reflecting in their dance." A second person added, "Oh! So beautiful! Loved watching it again and again. This is the Jodi made in heaven. God bless the graceful and lovely couple." "Watching this on loop! So beautiful," said a third. A fourth user added, "So elegant and sassy at the same time."