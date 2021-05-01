Viral video of kid escaping from car seat may remind you of The Boss Baby

Are you looking for a hilariously cute video which may leave you giggling hard? Then this clip of a kid trying to get out of a baby car seat may just be what the doctor ordered. There is a possibility that the shenanigans of the kid showcased in the clip will remind you of the adorable fictional character the Boss Baby.

“Babies really don’t care,” reads the caption shared along with the video. Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now being re-posted by many across different social media sites, especially Twitter. What makes the clip even funnier to watch is the narration.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered nearly 74,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many shared how the video made them laugh out loud.

“This is hilarious. The narration is brilliant. Baby not playing w/you all!” wrote a Twitter user. “I love how this lil boy have a grown man face. He is not having it!,” shared another. “That’s a motivated baby! He’s gonna be somebody when he grows up!” expressed a third. “Is that Boss Baby!” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video? Did it make you chuckle too?